Jurgen Klopp Calls for Kop Song for 'Nicest Guy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After New Liverpool Deal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is 'absolutely delighted' by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision to pen a new long-term contract at the club, while admitting he hopes to hear a song for the midfielder on the Kop this season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first Premier League start in 16 months in the victory over former club Southampton on Saturday, having been sidelined by a knee injury that had threatened to derail his career.

However, just a matter of days after his successful return to Premier League action, the 26-year-old signed a new deal at Liverpool.

✍️🔴@Alex_OxChambo has signed a new long-term deal with the Reds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xLw0AZlOJs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2019

His manager has now stated how pleased he is with the player's decision to commit his future to Anfield, singing the praises of 'one of the nicest guys you will meet'.





Klopp told the club's website: “When I heard Ox had signed his new contract with us, I am sure my emotions were the same as every Liverpool fan hearing the news tonight – absolutely delighted.

“This is because an absolutely outstanding player and person has shown his belief and commitment to our project here and it’s a deal I think makes sense on both sides."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The German went on to discuss Oxlade-Chamberlain's qualities as a person and as a footballer. He claimed: "I have said in the past, one of the best things about him is what an outstanding human being he is, one of the nicest guys you will meet. Of course, he is also an outstandingly talented footballer, too.

“We all know Alex’s story since he came to the club, and yes there have been disappointments as well as highs, but what has impressed me and everyone is his attitude to dealing with setbacks and his character."

The former Arsenal star was beginning to make a real name for himself in the Liverpool midfield prior to his injury as the Reds stormed to the Champions League final in 2018. Klopp hopes that Oxlade-Chamberlain can finally begin to put the injury issues behind him and show just how valuable he is to the team.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“To see him play almost the whole game at Southampton on Saturday was such a positive moment for all of us, especially him," Klopp added, before admitting it would 'mean a lot' to hear the star's name being sung in the stands.

“Now he is no longer injured, he is fit and he can kick on and show once again just how good he is. But there is still a lot of hard work on that road, there will be times things don’t go the way he’d want.

“And who knows, maybe this is the season we hear the Kop sing an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain song? I can tell you it would mean a lot to me and the boys to hear that, let alone him!”