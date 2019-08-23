Jurgen Klopp Calls for Kop Song for 'Nicest Guy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After New Liverpool Deal

By 90Min
August 23, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is 'absolutely delighted' by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision to pen a new long-term contract at the club, while admitting he hopes to hear a song for the midfielder on the Kop this season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first Premier League start in 16 months in the victory over former club Southampton on Saturday, having been sidelined by a knee injury that had threatened to derail his career. 

However, just a matter of days after his successful return to Premier League action, the 26-year-old signed a new deal at Liverpool

His manager has now stated how pleased he is with the player's decision to commit his future to Anfield, singing the praises of 'one of the nicest guys you will meet'. 


Klopp told the club's website: “When I heard Ox had signed his new contract with us, I am sure my emotions were the same as every Liverpool fan hearing the news tonight – absolutely delighted.

“This is because an absolutely outstanding player and person has shown his belief and commitment to our project here and it’s a deal I think makes sense on both sides."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The German went on to discuss Oxlade-Chamberlain's qualities as a person and as a footballer. He claimed: "I have said in the past, one of the best things about him is what an outstanding human being he is, one of the nicest guys you will meet. Of course, he is also an outstandingly talented footballer, too.

“We all know Alex’s story since he came to the club, and yes there have been disappointments as well as highs, but what has impressed me and everyone is his attitude to dealing with setbacks and his character."

The former Arsenal star was beginning to make a real name for himself in the Liverpool midfield prior to his injury as the Reds stormed to the Champions League final in 2018. Klopp hopes that Oxlade-Chamberlain can finally begin to put the injury issues behind him and show just how valuable he is to the team. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“To see him play almost the whole game at Southampton on Saturday was such a positive moment for all of us, especially him," Klopp added, before admitting it would 'mean a lot' to hear the star's name being sung in the stands.

“Now he is no longer injured, he is fit and he can kick on and show once again just how good he is. But there is still a lot of hard work on that road, there will be times things don’t go the way he’d want.

“And who knows, maybe this is the season we hear the Kop sing an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain song? I can tell you it would mean a lot to me and the boys to hear that, let alone him!”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message