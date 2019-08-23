Liverpool vs Arsenal: Picking a Combined XI Ahead of Saturday's Premier League Clash

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have enjoyed a perfect start to this Premier League campaign, but at least one of those streaks will come to an end when the two face off at Anfield on Saturday.

For Liverpool, it will be a chance to keep up the momentum of their title chase, while Arsenal will be looking to cement themselves as serious contenders for a top-four finish.

Ahead of the mouthwatering tie, here's a combined XI of players from both teams who are available.

Goalkeeper - Bernd Leno

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With obvious winner Alisson out with a calf injury, the battle for goalkeeper comes down to Bernd Leno and Adrian. On his day, Leno can be one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League, and Arsenal will certainly need him to be on Saturday.

His shot-stopping can be vital for the Gunners, who will likely face plenty of pressure from Liverpool's dynamic forward line.

Right Back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Tim Bradbury/GettyImages

Arsenal's full-back struggles make this quite an easy decision. Alexander-Arnold has proven to be one of the Premier League's finest right-backs, and he would walk into most teams in the league with ease.

His crossing ability is outstanding, and it gives Liverpool an extra dimension to their frighteningly efficient attack.

Centre Back - Virgil van Dijk

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Obviously.

Van Dijk is arguably the finest defender on the planet these days, and there isn't a single combined XI in which the Dutchman wouldn't merit a place.

Not only is he an elite defender, but he also knows how to make his teammates better. Those around him improve without even trying, which makes him an invaluable part of the squad.

Centre Back - David Luiz

Michael Regan/GettyImages

If you can deal with the occasional lapse in concentration, Luiz is one of the league's top defenders. When fully switched on, he can go toe-to-toe with any forward in the world, and his ability with the ball at his feet is second-to-none.

He showcased both his good side and his bad side in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Burnley, and fans will be hoping to see the best Luiz on Saturday.

Left Back - Andy Robertson

Michael Regan/GettyImages

A crossing machine, Robertson is one of the most deadly left-backs around, and his ludicrous assist tally proves it.

If Liverpool's attack is struggling, they can just turn to the flying Scotsman, who is always there to whip in a picture-perfect cross.

Centre Midfield - Dani Ceballos

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ceballos has long been regarded as an incredible midfielder, but now he has finally been given the chance to showcase it.

Capable of taking over a game, the Spaniard has looked incredibly impressive since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, with both his creativity and his movement leaving fans in awe. If he can maintain that form, he could be in for a monumental campaign.

Centre Midfield - Fabinho

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

It was a slow start to life in Liverpool for Fabinho, but he has more than made up for it with months of consistent performances.

At the base of the Reds' midfield, Fabinho is a destructive force in defence, but boasts far more elegance than you might think. He is incredibly composed on the ball and can often be seen helping Liverpool push forward in attack.

Centre Midfield - Mesut Ozil

David Ramos/GettyImages

The third midfield spot is a tough one. All three of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum deserve a place, but then there's Ozil who, on his day, is amongst the finest creative midfielders around. We've gone with the Arsenal man.

When Ozil is at the peak of his powers, no defence in the world can contain him. His passing and vision is utterly extraordinary, but he can often be let down by his inconsistency.

Bringing those skills to matches on a regular basis hasn't been Ozil's forte in recent years, but his talent simply cannot be denied. If he turns up, Liverpool will certainly know about it.

Right Wing - Mohamed Salah

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has been one of the world's most prolific forwards, so it should come as no surprise to see him earn a place in this lineup.





Capable of finding space all over the pitch, Salah is a constant nightmare to play against. His dribbling and lighting pace can overwhelm anyone, but then he has the goalscoring instincts to finish his moves off.

Striker - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Another difficult choice here. Roberto Firmino is arguably the most important part of Liverpool's side, but you simply cannot overlook Aubameyang's scoring record.

The Gabonese international is the perfect blend of speed and power, and he knows how to use those attributes perfectly. He has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Left Wing - Sadio Mane

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Alongside both Salah and Aubameyang, Mane picked up the league's Golden Boot award last season thanks to his 22 goals. He has blossomed into one of the game's most impressive wingers, and there's not a lot he can't do on the pitch.

His pace can cause problems for anyone, but he has now added a scary number of goals to his game, which makes him about as close to the complete winger as you're going to find.