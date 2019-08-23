Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms 'Some Clubs' Have Held Talks Over Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that ‘some clubs’ have held talks with Alexis Sanchez over a move away from Old Trafford, but has seemingly failed to rule out the Chilean staying at the club by insisting the is ‘working hard’.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a loan switch to Inter that would see United continue to pay around half his vast salary and become a permanent deal next summer for a relatively nominal final transfer fee in the region of €15m.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

But no deal has been signed off as of yet and Sanchez has continued to train as normal and even ‘played well’ in a behind-closer-doors friendly with Sheffield United this week.

“There are still talks with some clubs. But he played in [the Sheffield United] game and he played well, so as I’ve said he’s working hard and let's see in September what’s going to happen,” the United boss is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

Solskjaer doesn’t appear to be taking anything off the table at this point, having spoken twice recently about Sanchez remaining part of the club’s plans this season.

The only thing that has kept the former Arsenal star out of contention so far this season is a lack of fitness after a delayed summer break due to the Copa America and a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of that tournament.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sanchez was excused from United training on Wednesday in order to attend the United States embassy in London. The visit had nothing to do with a transfer and was necessary to apply for a visa as Chile have two international friendlies on American soil in the next two months.

Solskjaer also took the opportunity in his press conference to slam the racist abuse aimed at Paul Pogba online in the wake of his penalty miss against Wolves in United’s last game.

“He’s a strong character. When you speak to him he’s fine, and I just cannot believe we’re still sitting here in 2019 talking about these instances,” Solskjaer said.

Another important topic to be addressed was that of the future of Bury Football Club, with the League One side facing expulsion from the EFL by the end of the day if they cannot prove that they are financially viable to see out the 2019/20 season.

Solskjaer has insisted that United will help their north Manchester neighbours in any way they can, whether that be loa players, or via other means: “If there’s anything we can help them with I’m sure we’ll do that, with loan players or anything.”

Solskjaer’s United will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, who are without a win so far this season, visit Old Trafford. The game will mark an early reunion between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and his former club following his £45m June transfer.