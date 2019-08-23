Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals Excitement at Prospect of Playing in 'Crazy' Arsenal Attack

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he is very much looking forward to playing alongside Alexandre Lacazette and new club-record signing Nicolas Pepe in a lethal front trio, while also drawing comparisons to Liverpool's front three.

Aubameyang has been outstanding since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, bagging 43 goals in 67 appearances.





With Lacazette occupying the central striking role, the Gabon international has had to take up a role on the wing - however, he doesn't seem to mind, instead insisting that he's looking forward to forging a lethal attack with the addition of Pepe.

Nicolas Pepe has today become our club-record signing!



🇨🇮 #PepeIsHere ⚡️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2019

Ivory Coast international Pepe joined in a club-record £72m deal in the summer, but has yet to make a start in the Premier League. This, however, hasn't stopped Aubameyang from admitting how excited he is for the trio to play together.

He told Sky Sports: "It is going to be crazy - everybody is excited. I am looking forward to it... First of all, he speaks French so it will be easy for him to settle in and play with us.

"He only started training with us a few weeks ago but it's good to have him with us. He's started well. Last season he was amazing. He'll bring us speed and excellent finishing, and that's good for us."

The frontman later went on to discuss the similarities between the Gunners' front three and Liverpool's phenomenal trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - and claims he and his teammates can emulate their success.

"As we've seen from last season, Liverpool play with three up front and they play very well. Why not us? I think we can do it," he added.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

"I see a lot of similarities... Pepe and me, we are quick players like Mane and Salah, while Laca is a player who can keep the ball and is really good with his feet like Firmino. So yes, we can say we are close enough."

Arsenal travel to Anfield on Saturday, with manager Unai Emery having already hinted that Pepe may start - meaning we could get to see the trio in action together for the first time.