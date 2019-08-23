Unai Emery Provides Update on Mesut Ozil Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Unai Emery is set to decide today whether Mesut Ozil will start in Saturday's game against Liverpool, having trained all week with the rest of the squad.

The midfielder has not appeared for the Gunners this season, missing the season opener against Newcastle due to security threats against himself and teammate Sead Kolasinac, after the pair were the victims of an attempted carjacking.



DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

However, while the Bosnian appeared from the bench in last week's home win over Burnley, Ozil was left out of the squad altogether - although this was due to illness.





Now available again, Emery has admitted that he has to make a late decision on the playmaker. As reported by the Mirror, the former PSG head coach stated: ''He needs to be fit. He is training normally with the team.





''That is the first way to achieve that, and after that he can help us with his capacity. We will make a final decision today.''

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Charlie Nicholas, meanwhile, has voiced concern over David Luiz's capabilities against Liverpool's attack. The centre back was signed from Chelsea this summer and is expected to start on Saturday.





Giving his pre-match predictions to Sporting Life, the Sky Sports pundit explained: ''The team will definitely be positive going into it, but the defensive frailties are still there and with Liverpool playing their front three, they will have pace and menace to deal with.





''The other way to look at it, is that it will be a test to see where Arsenal are in relation to the top four. And a huge question on the day will be whether David Luiz will be exposed.



Julian Finney/GettyImages

''The start is crucial, especially at Anfield, as Arsenal need to get through the first 20-25 minutes without damage. It is about getting through the first phase of the game and still being in it.''

