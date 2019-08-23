Vincent Kompany Testimonial Squads Confirmed as Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes Join All-Star XI

Manchester City have confirmed that ten former Manchester United players will line up for the Premier League All-Stars in Vincent Kompany's testimonial next month, as the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Robin van Persie will take to the pitch at the Etihad.

Kompany has been eligible for a testimonial since 2018, and after he left City following 11 seasons last month, they wasted no time in announcing the charity game to honour their former captain's service - which brought them four Premier League titles among a host of other honours.

A team of City legends will take on an all-star XI, managed by Kompany's international manager Roberto Martinez, and it will have a strong Old Trafford flavour to it, as City confirmed the involvement of as many as ten former United stars.

Joining Giggs, Scholes and Van Persie will be legendary goalkeeper Edwin van der Saar, Phil and Gary Neville, John O'Shea, Wes Brown, Nicky Butt and Michael Carrick.

They will link up with a small non-United contingent, as Cesc Fabregas, Emile Heskey and Raffael van der Vaart conclude the squad that has been announced so far.

Announcements had been made earlier this week with regards to the City Legends squad, as current stars Sergio Aguero and David Silva will make cameos, and Mario Balotelli - who assisted Aguero for perhaps the most famous goal in Premier League history - will also feature.

They will join a catalogue of well-known past and present names around the club, and will be managed by none other than Pep Guardiola.

Full squads, as announced so far, below.

Manchester City Legends Joe Hart, Shay Given, Gael Clichy, Aleks Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Pablo Zabaleta, Dedryk Boyata, Wayne Bridge, Richard Dunne, Nigel de Jong, David Silva Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, Craig Bellamy, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli. Premier League All-Stars Edwin van der Saar, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick, Cesc Fabregas, Rafael van der Vaart, Ryan Giggs, Robin van Persie.