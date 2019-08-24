Jadon Sancho Makes Bundesliga History After Inspiring Borussia Dortmund Win Over Koln

By 90Min
August 24, 2019

Jadon Sancho broke a 52-year record in the German top-flight thanks to his stunning goal against FC Köln on Friday, becoming the youngest player to ever score 15 goals in the Bundesliga.

Following on from his goal and assist in last week's 5-1 win over Augsburg, Sancho once again inspired Borussia Dortmund to all three points to spoil the carnival atmosphere at the RheinEnergieStadion on matchday two.

After falling a goal behind to Dominick Drexler's effort, Sancho scored midway through the second half with a stunning left-footed strike to provide Dortmund's much-needed breakthrough.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Following Achraf Hakimi's winning goal, Sancho also turned provider in the last minute to set up Paco Alcácer.

But it was the 19-year-old's goal which saw him break a 52-year record in the Bundesliga, surpassing Horst Köppel as the youngest ever player to reach 15 top-flight goals in Germany.

Köppel, a centre-forward who set the record with Stuttgart before making over 200 appearances with Borussia Mönchengladbach, needed 41 appearances in the Bundesliga to reach that tally.

Sancho, meanwhile, has made just 48 appearances in the league, making the achievement that much more impressive as the England international has played exclusively either on the left or, more predominantly, on the right wing.

The former Manchester City star was directly involved in 32 goals across all competitions last season, with some of his best performances coming in a compelling Bundesliga title race, although Borussia Dortmund eventually ended the season empty-handed.

Smart recruitment in the transfer market has seen Lucien Favre's side actually become a much clearer favourite to win the league title this season, and while Sancho's long-term future appears to be outside of Germany, the teenager will play a vital role in any chance of silverware during 2019/20.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message