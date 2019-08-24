Jadon Sancho Makes Bundesliga History After Inspiring Borussia Dortmund Win Over Koln

Jadon Sancho broke a 52-year record in the German top-flight thanks to his stunning goal against FC Köln on Friday, becoming the youngest player to ever score 15 goals in the Bundesliga.

Following on from his goal and assist in last week's 5-1 win over Augsburg, Sancho once again inspired Borussia Dortmund to all three points to spoil the carnival atmosphere at the RheinEnergieStadion on matchday two.

After falling a goal behind to Dominick Drexler's effort, Sancho scored midway through the second half with a stunning left-footed strike to provide Dortmund's much-needed breakthrough.

Following Achraf Hakimi's winning goal, Sancho also turned provider in the last minute to set up Paco Alcácer.

But it was the 19-year-old's goal which saw him break a 52-year record in the Bundesliga, surpassing Horst Köppel as the youngest ever player to reach 15 top-flight goals in Germany.

Köppel, a centre-forward who set the record with Stuttgart before making over 200 appearances with Borussia Mönchengladbach, needed 41 appearances in the Bundesliga to reach that tally.

Sancho, meanwhile, has made just 48 appearances in the league, making the achievement that much more impressive as the England international has played exclusively either on the left or, more predominantly, on the right wing.

19y 151d - @Sanchooo10 (19y 151d) is the youngest player in #Bundesliga history to score 15 Bundesliga goals, beating the record of Horst Köppel from 1967 by 34 days. Wunderkind. #KOEBVB @BlackYellow pic.twitter.com/TY1f3pJSsi — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 23, 2019

The former Manchester City star was directly involved in 32 goals across all competitions last season, with some of his best performances coming in a compelling Bundesliga title race, although Borussia Dortmund eventually ended the season empty-handed.

Smart recruitment in the transfer market has seen Lucien Favre's side actually become a much clearer favourite to win the league title this season, and while Sancho's long-term future appears to be outside of Germany, the teenager will play a vital role in any chance of silverware during 2019/20.