Jurgen Klopp Jokingly Identifies Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Only Weakness Ahead of Anfield Reunion

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has jokingly highlighted the only weakness of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of their meeting with Arsenal on Saturday.

The Gabon international worked under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund and was even signed by the German following Robert Lewandowski's move to Bayern Munich, with Aubameyang going on to score 141 goals for the club across all competitions.

Aubameyang will face off against his former manager this weekend and Klopp has spoken in glowing terms about the Arsenal star, jokingly claiming that the striker's only weakness is his fashion sense.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"Auba has actually no real weaknesses apart from his fashion style! I’m really glad it has worked out well for him, because I really like him," Liverpool boss Klopp said, quoted by The Telegraph.

"I didn’t think about the Premier League when I signed him for Dortmund. He played as a winger at St-Étienne at that time, we needed a No. 9 because Lewandowski left us. We thought long about it, then he came in and played on the wing and we played with [Ciro] Immobile as well. Later on, we realised he is a really good central striker, a No. 9, as well."

Although Aubameyang has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, the 30-year-old often gets criticised for his record against Arsenal's top-six rivals, having scored just twice in 12 appearances.

But Klopp has played down Aubameyang's personal record against Liverpool - his only ever win came alongside Eden Hazard and Yohan Cabaye for Lille during the 2009/10 season -.and insists that the Reds have to be on their guard on Saturday.

"Remember, he scored here against us for Dortmund in the Europa League," Klopp added. "Records are only there for somebody who takes notice of them and you can only change them in the next game. I don’t want to believe too much in this."