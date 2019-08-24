Kyle Walker-Peters Names the Toughest Game (and Opponent) of His Young Career

Kyle Walker-Peters says that last weekend's clash with Manchester City was the toughest game of his career so far.

The young English defender was set the challenging task of marking one of the Premier League's finest - Raheem Sterling.

Sterling opened the scoring in the game and Spurs had to bounce back twice to earn a point against the champions. Even though VAR played a vital role in keeping the score 2-2 by ruling out Gabriel Jesus' goal, the Spurs defence had to weather the storm of constant City pressure.

"Honestly, I'd put that down as the hardest game I've ever played. I've never been under relentless pressure like that...never," Walker-Peters said via the club's official website.





Since last season's first choice right-back Kieran Trippier moved to Atletico Madrid this summer, Walker-Peters has been thrown in to the starting lineup with only a handful of league starts.





However, teammate Harry Winks believes that the defender has adapted well. "I'm really proud of Kyle," said Winks. "It's a big season for him this year, he's had a big couple of games already in the Premier League this season and now, no bigger test than playing Manchester City away and being up against Sterling, but he handled it exceptionally well.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I thought he was fantastic on Saturday and playing in the Under-18s with him, going all this way and continuing the journey in the first team, it's been even more special to see him doing so well, so I'm really pleased for him.





"Physically he's still working hard but with his whole defensive reading of the game and making big, important tackles and blocks, he's been excellent and really worked hard on everything. On the ball he has an amazing quality and he's shown that in every game he's played, so to go away to City and to perform as he did, it's a big statement from him."