Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Sends Warning and Expectations to Fringe Players

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects fringe players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana to take their opportunities when they are called upon.

Ahead of a big fixture against Arsenal, the charismatic German admitted that several squad players have valid reasons to be disappointed in not featuring more often for the Reds.

The reigning European champions are unlikely to make huge changes for their Premier League clash against the Gunners but with a hectic schedule on the horizon, Klopp will be hoping that his squad players can step up and help Liverpool improve from last season.

Speaking on the matter as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, he said: "I would say in this moment, Shaq didn't play enough, he is in a really good shape. Adam didn't play enough, in a really good shape. Dejan didn't play enough, in a really good shape.





“But we have to prepare for a season. At the start of the season without intensity, you try to get rhythm, you try to get stability at the beginning. It's not a moment where you change too many things.

“Then it will happen automatically and in the next (few) weeks you have to (change things) and everything will be fine then.

“It's not the hardest thing to do. The boys know what they have to do, they have to be in the best shape they can be. They have to use that to achieve their level, and the chances will come. That's how it is.”

Lallana and Shaqiri both only played 11 minutes in their Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, whereas Dejan Lovren has only managed to make it on the substitute bench so far.

With the Carabao Cup and Champions League starting next month following the international break, Klopp will have to lean heavily on squad rotation throughout a busy period in order to challenge for every competition.