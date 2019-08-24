Mamadou Sakho Steps Up Recovery From Knee Injury With Extra Sessions at Local Gym

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has been going the extra mile to regain his fitness with some extra training sessions in a south London gym.

The France international was spotted working out at a Wandsworth fitness centre on Tuesday as he looks to recover from a troublesome knee injury that has ruled him out of his side's first three games of the season.

The Daily Mail report Sahko popped into the fitness centre after attending a fan event in central London earlier in the day, as he looks to step up his rehab work on a long-standing knee injury.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Despite his efforts to recover quickly from this latest setback, the Frenchman has been absent from the Palace side in each of their opening three matches of the Premier League season.





Manager Roy Hodgson confirmed that both Sahko and fellow central defender James Tomkins, who has been out with a groin issue, are both making progress, but neither were involved against Manchester United on Saturday.

The 72-year-old provided a non-committal update on the pair, adding: "Both are both getting closer and working hard every day, but there is no timescale [on their returns] at the moment."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Sahko joined the Eagles in 2017, initially on loan after falling out of favour at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. He has managed just 54 league games during his time in south London as injuries continue to stall his career.

The 29-year-old is a key figure in the Palace side and supporters will be hopeful he can make a swift return to aide the Eagles' sluggish start to the season.