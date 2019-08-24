Mauricio Pochettino Admits Giovani Lo Celso Needs Time to Build Up Match Fitness

Mauricio Pochettino has urged Tottenham fans to have patience with new signing Giovani Lo Celso as the midfielder continues to rebuild his fitness.

The Argentine midfielder signed on loan from Real Betis earlier in the summer with the view to a permanent deal in the future, playing five minutes on his debut at Manchester City in the 2-2 draw last weekend.

As quoted by Goal, Pochettino said: "I think Lo Celso is a situation that is not going to be easy. He was in extended holidays after the Copa America, he didn't have a proper pre season and didn't train too much.



"Then signed for us after a week without training. He's training well but is still so far away from what we expect from him. We need to give him time. He was involved [on Saturday] and will maybe have the possibility to help the team in some points, but we won't expect too much from him."

Pochettino also spoke about the return of Son Heung-min who will be ready to face Newcastle on the weekend. After being sent off at the end of last season against Bournemouth, Son has served his suspension by missing the first two games of the new season.





"Unlucky for him that [the ban] was over the holiday," Pochettino said. "I think he was training really, really hard to keep fit and improve in different areas. We are happy in the last few weeks he was unbelievable in the way he was available to train and compete in every single training session and I hope it's going to help the team from now.

"I think it was a good opportunity for him to build his fitness and have a proper pre season which sometimes when you're involved in competition is difficult. For him, looking at last season which was really, really complicated for him and difficult and we used that situation and trying to be positive and helping him to get really fit to help him and the team.





"Because the pre season is so important for every player, but sometimes the priority is holidays and this type of situation with him it was so clear that he was going to be suspended for two games and the plan was to provide him with good quality training to improve in different areas - and when the moment he is available to play to be in the perfect condition."

Whilst Tanguy Ndombele is ruled out of the Newcastle game with a thigh injury and Dele Alli has only just returned to training after a hamstring issue, Son is likely to find himself back in the side for his first Premier League game of the new season.