Paulo Dybala Set to Feature in Juventus Opener as Aaron Ramsey Fails to Make Squad

Aaron Ramsey has been left out of the Juventus squad to face Parma on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Serie A season, but there is space for Paulo Dybala.

It has been an exciting summer for I Bianconeri, with Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey some of the more high-profile names to join.

On the other hand, the champions have so far been able to keep hold of star forward Dybala, but the Argentine was a matter of hours away from signing for both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United prior to the English transfer window closing.

However, as the Juventus squad was revealed for Saturday's game, it was confirmed that Ramsey had failed to make the cut, but Dybala was included. The Welshman joined the Old Lady on a free transfer back in January, but finally linked up with his new teammates in the summer.

It is worth noting that the midfielder has been nursing a hamstring injury that he sustained in April, but this did not stop him from featuring in a friendly match against Triestina one week before the curtain-raiser against Parma. The former Arsenal man made his debut in that game, playing 20 minutes.

Juventus have a plethora of midfielders at their disposal, with, Sami Khedira, Emre Can, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot and Blaise Matuidi all named in the squad to face Parma. Meanwhile, Ramsey will have to watch on as he looks to nail down a place in the side.

In other team news, Argentine forward Dybala has been selected in the squad. Although there has been much talk regarding his future and where he will be plying his trade this season, there is no denying his importance to the Italian side.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has been a key member of the squad since his arrival back in 2015, and it is seeming increasingly likely that he will remain at the club despite more recent interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Spanish publication Sport revealed a recent discussion the player had with a fan - with Dybala being told not to go. The forward's response was simply: "No, no."

He scored a delightful winner in the match against Triestina last Saturday, and it may be enough for Maurizio Sarri to reward him with a starting berth. Of course, Sarri will not be able to watch the game first hand, as he continues his recovery from pneumonia.