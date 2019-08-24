Philippe Coutinho Opens Up on Friendships, Tattoos & Football Idols Following Bayern Munich Move

Philippe Coutinho has opened up about various topics in an exclusive interview with his new club Bayern Munich following his loan move from Barcelona.

The Brazilian sealed a dream move to Camp Nou back in January 2018 but failed to make an impact. As a result, the La Liga champions opted to offload him, with Die Roten eventually completing a loan deal which could be made permanent.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Following this prolonged move, Coutinho has now shed some light on his life and his reasons behind joining the German champions in an exclusive feature on the club's YouTube channel.

The 27-year-old first pointed towards the role Bayern midfielder Thiago had in persuading him to join the club. He said: "I knew Thiago before, we used to talk. He's also from Rio de Janeiro. We have friends in common. So we talked a lot about joining Bayern, he explained to me how everything works here. And it sure made me fall in love with the club before I even got here."

Coutinho then proceeded to stress his desire to help Bayern win titles. However, it was the topic of footballing idols that was particularly intriguing. When asked to name his top three, he responded: "Ronaldinho Gaucho, who was always my biggest idol. Ronaldo and Pelé."

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

All three players will undoubtedly be remembered as some of the best to grace the beautiful game, but it was an interesting revelation from the playmaker nonetheless.

As the interview continued, the topic of tattoos arises, with the former Liverpool man revealing the meaning behind some of them. He claims: "I have many and they are related to many things I like.

"Usually related to my family. I have my two daughters tattooed, my wife's name tattooed, my parents' names, my brothers' initials. So the most important tattoos are of my family."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The interview provided the first chance for fans to understand the person he is off the pitch, as well as on it. Everyone comprehends the talent he has, but it was fascinating to hear the love he has for his family.

Interestingly, when asked about his best games, Coutinho opted to suggest that his best games were the three games in which he has scored a hat-trick. Elsewhere, the player tested his German, but it's clear that there's still plenty of work to do on that front.