Rangers Chiefs Give Green Light to Offer Which Could Lead to Biggest Transfer in 17 Years

Rangers have made another offer to sign Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent, with a loan-to-buy deal on the table for the winger.





Kent spent last season on loan at Ibrox where he enjoyed a successful campaign under the guidance of manager Seven Gerrard, and the Gers have attempted to bring him back this summer – despite Liverpool demanding an eight-figure sum for his services.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, Football Insider report that Rangers chairman Dave King has sanctioned a move for the player that would see him join for another season-long loan, with an obligation to make the move permanent in a deal worth around £6m.





The two clubs have reportedly held further talks, with the Gers keen to get any deal signed off before the Scottish transfer window closes at the end of the month.





If a deal can be reached, it would be Rangers' biggest transfer in 17 years, since £5.8m they paid Barcelona for Mikel Arteta in 2002. The bold statement of intent would also be a big boost to Rangers fans who have seen the club struggle to compete financially in the transfer market with Celtic in recent years.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard has been keen on reuniting with Kent after benefiting from the Reds' academy graduate's services last season. The youngster picked up both the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year Award and the Rangers Young Player of the Year Award as he impressed during his stint at Ibrox.





Kent featured regularly during Liverpool's pre-season fixtures but first team opportunities in the Reds' world class forward line remain few and far between. He was omitted from the Reds Under-23s squad against Chelsea last week with his future at the club still undecided.