Bayern Munich travels to the Veltins-Arena on Saturday targeting a sixth successive victory over Schalke, who hasn’t defeated the defending Bundesliga champions since March 2011.

Die Roten’s most recent defeat away to Schalke came in December 2010, and Niko Kovac’s side will be desperate for three points following their opening day disappointment against Hertha Berlin.

Bayern came back from a goal down to draw 2-2 at the Allianz Arena on Friday, where its search for an eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown got off to a disjointed start. Robert Lewandowski’s two goals provide some silver lining for Kovac. The Pole began his bid to finish as Bundesliga’s top scorer for a fifth time—his third such accolade in a row—in style, netting the maiden goal of the league campaign before equalizing from the penalty spot.

Schalke also drew in Week 1, but will have come away far happier with their 0-0 stalemate away at Borussia Monchengladbach (even if some may argue they were fortunate to get a point).

David Wagner will surely have been content with the draw in his first league match in charge of the Miners. The former Borussia Dortmund II coach joined the Gelsenkirchen outfit in May having left Huddersfield Town by mutual consent in January. Following a shaky start to the preseason, Schalke ultimately ended the summer losing just two friendlies and winning four of their nine matches (three draws). Saturday’s draw at Gladbach showed a continuation of the defensive improvements Schalke is demonstrating under Wagner—they’ve now conceded just once in their last four games (friendlies included).

Ivan Perisic, Bayern’s summer signing, was prevented from participating in the opening fixture against Hertha due to a suspension carried over from his time at Inter Milan. The loanee is now cleared to make his debut at the Veltins-Arena should Kovac deem him ready.

Schalke defender Jonjoe Kenny—on loan from Everton—made his Bundesliga debut in Week 1 and made a good case to retain his place at right-back after playing 90 minutes at Gladbach.

