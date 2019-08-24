Shkodran Mustafi's Agent Provides Update on Hapless Defender's Future

By 90Min
August 24, 2019

After Arsenal manager Unai Emery publicly told defender Shkodran Mustafi that he's free to leave north London this summer, the German and his agent have been working on a move away from the Emirates.

Having not been featured this season so far, Emery has told the World Cup winner that he needs to leave in order to progress his career and contribute to a team on a more consistent basis – an opportunity that the Spaniard is unwilling to give to Mustafi.

Despite having two years remaining on his contract, the 27-year-old's agent Kujtim Mustafi – also Shkodran's father – has been looking for other clubs who are interested in his client's services.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Mustafi said in a statement: "Shkodran had a great time with Arsenal. We still have a contract for two years and can imagine to stay in London.


“However the best for both sides is probably to work on a transfer. But for that it also needs market-driven transfer fees.”

A departure from Arsenal must be completed before the European transfer window closes on 2nd September, with Ligue 1 side Monaco already registering their interest. However, a return back to Mustafi's homeland is also on the cards.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Mustafi signed with the Premier League giants from Valencia in a £35m deal in 2016 and has made 115 appearances in all competitions – but his time in north London will be remembered for his mistake laden performances at the club.

Despite the departure of former captain Laurent Koscielny, the arrival of David Luiz from Chelsea and Rob Holding's return from injury mean that the German defender will have a reduction in his playing time – as has already become clear.

