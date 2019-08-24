Super Frank: Twitter Reacts as Tammy Abraham Nets Twice in Lampard's First-Ever Win as Chelsea Boss

Chelsea picked up their first win of the season on the road to newly promoted Norwich City on Saturday, but it wasn't all plain sailing for Frank Lampard's side in the searing Norfolk sunshine.

Tammy Abraham's third-minute opener was quickly cancelled out by Todd Cantwell 155 seconds later, while goals from Mason Mount and Teemu Pukki ensured the sides went into half-time on level terms.

Abraham scored the decisive third goal in a second-half that was filled with controversy surrounding the Video Assistant Referee, but all the focus at full-time understandably focused in Lampard's first win as Chelsea manager.

Questions have been flying around about where Chelsea would find their goals this season, but Tammy Abraham answered their critics with a confident finish three minutes into the match.

But just 156 seconds later, Chelsea showed exactly why they conceded five goals in their opening two games.

The Blues let Norwich cut through their defence like a hot knife through butter, with 21-year-old Todd Cantwell getting the final touch to level the scoreline.

Carrow Road wasn't a venue for world-class defensive performances, but that allowed space to open up and Chelsea's new golden boy Mason Mount restored their lead with a smart finish into the top corner.

It was Mount's second goal in as many games, having opened the scoring against Leicester City last week.

Were Norwich finally going to roll over for the top six contenders?

Not a chance!

Star striker Teemu Pukki scored his fifth goal of the season after racing on to the end of a through ball from Moritz Leitner, although some fingers were pointing at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It looked like Chelsea would be given a certain way back into the match when César Azpilicueta was hacked down in the penalty area by Marco Stiepermann.

Even though referee Martin Atkinson didn't award anything at the time, it felt like fans were waiting for the inevitable intervention of the Video Assistant Referee.

That intervention never came, however, and what looked like one of the clearest penalties of the whole season - even without a video replay - was simply waved away.

It didn't matter for Chelsea though, as Abraham scored his second goal of the match with a smart finish from the edge of the box.

It wasn't the England Under-21 international's best performance for Chelsea, but two goals from two chances will give fans confidence that they might have a striker who can lead the line throughout a full 38-game season.

There were a handful of chances after Abraham's eventual winner, but in the Chelsea were able to control through the latter stages of the match much easier than they managed throughout the game as a whole.





Chelsea's win has taken them up to four points in the Premier League, temporarily moving them into the top half of the table ahead of Saturday's 3pm kick-offs.