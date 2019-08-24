Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Fall to Humiliating Defeat at Home to Crystal Palace

By 90Min
August 24, 2019

Crystal Palace earned their first win of the season in a fighting display at Old Trafford, as they beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

United were in control of the game from the first whistle, dominating possession and having all the chances. However the Red Devils couldn't capitalise on their early dominance, with Daniel James coming close and Marcus Rashford wasting a great free kick chance.

As the Red Devils should've taken their chances, Crystal Palace went up the other end and scored with their first chance of the game. Jeffrey Schlupp got up high to win the header against Victor Lindelof, and Jordan Ayew coolly slotted past David de Gea to give the visitors the lead.

Palace went in front with their first attempt on goal all afternoon, proving to be clinical with their first chance to score their first goal of the season. Although the Eagles had taken the lead, United didn't seem to up their game and went into the break trailing. 

The second half began with a penalty shout for the Red Devils, as Anthony Martial was pulled down in the box by Martin Kelly. As United fans and players cried for a penalty, referee Paul Tierney decided not to award a spot kick and a VAR check didn't overturn his decision.

As Manchester United felt hard done by Tierney's decision, they had another penalty shout as Scott McTominay was brought down by Luka Milivojevic. This time Tierney didn't hesitate and awarded the hosts a penalty, giving them a huge lifeline to get back into the game.

After Monday's penalty drama against Wolves, Marcus Rashford returned to penalty duty and stepped up for United. However his spot kick cannoned off the post, as the Red Devils missed their second penalty in two games and missed a huge chance to get back into the game.

As United looked to be heading to their first defeat of the season, Daniel James snatched a late equaliser in the 89th minute to supposedly snatch a point. Yet the drama was far from over, as Palace went up the other end and scored through Patrick van Aanholt to snatch the win.

Manchester United travel to the south coast to face Southampton next Saturday, while Crystal Palace host newly promoted Aston Villa on the same day.

