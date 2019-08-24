Vincent Kompany Limps Off Injured as Anderlecht Lose Again on Friday

By 90Min
August 24, 2019

Vincent Kompany was forced off the pitch with a recurrence of a hamstring injury as his Anderlecht side slumped to yet another defeat on Friday to continue their miserable start to the season.

The former Manchester City captain limped out of the action with 15 minutes still to play during a 1-0 loss at defending champions Racing Genk. The defeat leaves Anderlecht with just two points from their opening six matches, their worst start to a campaign in 21 years.  

KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/GettyImages

Speaking as quoted by ESPN, former Manchester United and Bangor City midfielder Simon Davies, who recently took charge of first team coaching and tactical responsibilities at the Belgian club, revealed it is still too early to determine how long Kompany faces on the sidelines with this latest injury blow. 

Speaking to the press after the game, he said: "It is too early to say how long he will be out but it looks like he'll have to miss at least one or two matches."

Kompany suffered a catalogue of hamstring injuries during his time at City. The 33-year-old returned to his hometown club this summer to assume the role as player coach.

After this latest defeat, Kompany took to social media to defend the club's current project. Posting on via his Twitter account, the Belgium international said: "We don't believe the hype, we don't believe the drama. We believe in the process. 

"We continuously produce good football, with a very young but talented squad. However, no results, so no excuses. Now there's nothing else to do but work even harder."

Following Anderlecht's poor start to the season, Kompany has stepped aside from managing duties on match days.

