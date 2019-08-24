West Ham Youngster Set for First Team Squad Involvement After Impressing Manuel Pellegrini

Conor Coventry is set to be fast-tracked into the West Ham first team squad after impressing Manuel Pellegrini in training.

The 19-year-old central midfielder was expected to be loaned out this season to continue his development, but his efforts in training have done enough to keep him at West Ham.

According to Football Insider, Coventry has done enough in the first team training sessions to get a chance in the senior squad, having impressed Pellegrini with his efforts.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Republic of Ireland youngster is seen as a midfield gem and could now find himself in the squad on Tuesday night for the Hammers' Carabao Cup tie against Newport County.

The last time Coventry made an appearance in the senior squad was last September, also in a League Cup fixture. He came off the bench in an 8-0 destruction of Macclesfield Town.

Coventry is seen as a defensive midfielder and has many similarities to England international Declan Rice. The way he has come through the ranks is also similar, playing regularly for the West Ham Under-23s.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pellegrini is expected to make lots of changes to his side on Tuesday night, with some fringe players expected to be given opportunities to prove their worth for regular game time. Should he get the chance, it would be a huge opportunity for Coventry and a good performance could see the youngster get more chances in the West Ham senior squad.

However, he has tough competition from Carlos Sanchez, another defensive midfielder who is seen as the current alternative to Declan Rice.