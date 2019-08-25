Former Liverpool ForwardMichael Owen Insists Jurgen Klopp Prefers Joe Gomez to Joel Matip

By 90Min
August 25, 2019

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has claimed that the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp would prefer to start Joe Gomez ahead of Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk in the Reds defence. 

Matip scored the opening goal for Liverpool in their 3-1 win over top-four rivals Arsenal, and kept the potent Gunners attack at bay with relative comfort throughout the game. 

The Cameron international also played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph, and shone in the absence of an injured Joe Gomez at the end of last season. 

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

However, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen spoke after Liverpool's win over Arsenal, as quoted by the Express, stating that he feels that manager Klopp actually prefers English defender Joe Gomez, despite the great performances of Matip.


“Make no mistake, Joe Gomez, Jurgen Klopp wants to have Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk as his centre-half pairing, that’s what he sees," Owen said.


“But over the last season or so, Matip has just, you can’t hardly drop him, if you do you’re resting him and bringing him straight back in. So full marks to Matip, I mean he’s been absolutely brilliant."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Joe Gomez was a starter in the Premier League last campaign and proved to be a great foil to centre back partner Virgil van Dijk but an ankle surgery derailed his season forcing Klopp to start Matip.


The former Schalke defender proved to be a worthy replacement with some great performances in his absence, most notably in the Champions League final against Tottenham where he managed to grab an assist in a hotly contested affair. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message