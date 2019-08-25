Former Liverpool ForwardMichael Owen Insists Jurgen Klopp Prefers Joe Gomez to Joel Matip

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has claimed that the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp would prefer to start Joe Gomez ahead of Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk in the Reds defence.

Matip scored the opening goal for Liverpool in their 3-1 win over top-four rivals Arsenal, and kept the potent Gunners attack at bay with relative comfort throughout the game.

The Cameron international also played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph, and shone in the absence of an injured Joe Gomez at the end of last season.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

However, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen spoke after Liverpool's win over Arsenal, as quoted by the Express, stating that he feels that manager Klopp actually prefers English defender Joe Gomez, despite the great performances of Matip.





“Make no mistake, Joe Gomez, Jurgen Klopp wants to have Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk as his centre-half pairing, that’s what he sees," Owen said.





“But over the last season or so, Matip has just, you can’t hardly drop him, if you do you’re resting him and bringing him straight back in. So full marks to Matip, I mean he’s been absolutely brilliant."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Joe Gomez was a starter in the Premier League last campaign and proved to be a great foil to centre back partner Virgil van Dijk but an ankle surgery derailed his season forcing Klopp to start Matip.





The former Schalke defender proved to be a worthy replacement with some great performances in his absence, most notably in the Champions League final against Tottenham where he managed to grab an assist in a hotly contested affair.