Gary Neville Reveals His Pain at Watching Transformation of 'Outstanding' Liverpool

By 90Min
August 25, 2019

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has admitted that it is 'painful' to watch 'outstanding' Liverpool dominate in the Premier League.

The Reds were in supreme form once more as they brushed aside Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield, with Joel Matip opening the scoring before Mohamed Salah netted a second half brace. The win maintains Liverpool's 100% start to the new domestic season, with Jurgen Klopp's side the only team to boast a perfect record after three games.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Neville was at the game working as a commentator for Sky Sports, and speaking after the game, in quotes carried by the Express, he revealed his anguish at seeing Liverpool perform so well - but did admit that they had a world-class strikeforce in Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

"Liverpool have signed three £30 million strikers and turned them into £150 million strikers, each and every one of them," Neville said.


"They weren't that good, now they're outstanding. This is a really good team, and painful for me to watch personally."

With Neville's former club Manchester United losing at home to Crystal Palace thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Patrick van Aanholt, the difference in quality between the Red Devils and Liverpool is clear for all to see right now.


In terms of goalscoring, there are few better around the world than Liverpool's trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane. They combined to score or setup a remarkable 94 goals last season and have shown no signs of slowing down in the opening exchanges of this campaign.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The three were all signed for fees under £40m, but are widely regarded to be worth over £100m each - though Liverpool are unlikely to cash in anytime soon.

