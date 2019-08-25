Harry Kane: Celebrating 8 Years of Tottenham & England's Star Striker

On 25th August, 2011, a young Harry Kane made his Tottenham Hotspur debut in a Europa League qualifier against Hearts. He missed a penalty in a goalless draw, and many fans weren't bothered about him.

He grabbed his first goal four months later in a 4-0 win over Shamrock Rovers, but he still hadn't captured the fans' imaginations. As a result, he was sent on loan to Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City, but he looked to be floundering in senior football.

However, what has followed since then has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Kane spent the majority of the 2013/14 campaign as backup for Roberto Soldado, and he was made to wait until 7th April 2014 to make his first Premier League start for Spurs. He netted a tap-in in a 5-1 win over Sunderland, and that was just the beginning.

He scored in his next two games and it soon became apparent that Kane deserved a permanent place in the team, and that's exactly what then-manager Tim Sherwood gave him to close out the campaign.

However, after Sherwood was sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, Kane found himself on the bench once again. He didn't start any of Spurs' first ten games of the 2014/15 season, but was given another chance to impress in November.

Kane certainly took it, scoring in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, and that was the beginning of a breakout campaign for the striker. He went on to net 31 goals in all competitions, despite starting just 39 games.

The world took notice of Kane, who was deservedly named as the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Ever since, Kane just hasn't stopped scoring. He bagged 28 the following season, and followed that up with a tally of 35 in the campaign after that. As a real perfectionist, Kane bumped his tally up to 41 in the next year, before grabbing 24 goals last season.

He is indisputably one of the world's finest marksmen, and his record of 166 goals in 255 appearances for Spurs proves it.

Kane may have taken a while to to find his footing in senior football, but those years of struggle helped transform him into the prolific machine we know today. Scoring goals in football is one of the hardest skills around, but Kane makes it all look so effortless.

Now 26, he still has plenty more years at the top of his game, which means plenty of opportunities to add to his two Premier League Golden Boot awards. He is certain to go down as an all-time great, and fans will be hoping for eight more years from their star striker.