Jamie Vardy & James Maddison: The English Duo are One of the Premier League's Deadliest Partnerships

August 25, 2019

James Maddison has been a revelation in the Premier League since his arrival to Leicester City from Norwich City one year ago, scoring seven goals and creating a further seven goals in his 36 appearances last season, earning a call up to the England team in May.

He has formed a formidable partnership with striker Jamie Vardy and his assist to him on Saturday took his tally to a total of nine Premier League assists - with four of these being for Vardy. 

The other three assists came last season, these were in Leicester's 1-0 victory over Chelsea, their 2-1 defeat of Brighton and their 3-1 win over Fulham

In fact, Maddison hasn't assisted any other Leicester teammate more than once, with Wes Morgan, Youri Tielemans, Rachid Ghezzal, Harry Maguire and Wilfried Ndidi all being on the receiving end of Maddison's five other assists. 

Leicester have a magnificent win record when Maddison assists a goal, with the Foxes winning six out of the nine games he has contributed in. 

In addition to this, Leicester have won five out of the seven games in which Maddison has scored a goal. This means that, in total, the Foxes have only lost three out of the 16 games where the midfielder has been involved in a goal.   

These stats prove how important Maddison has been to Leicester since his arrival last summer and the midfielder has been already been key in Leicester's unbeaten start to the season.

If he continues this form, it's only a matter of time before bigger clubs begin to register a more serious interest. Expect him to earn his first England cap at some point this sea too. 

