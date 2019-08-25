Man Utd to Resume Talks With Inter Over Alexis Sanchez Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 25, 2019

Manchester United are set to meet with Inter officials again on Monday to try and thrash out the final details of Alexis Sanchez's proposed loan move to San Siro.

Both sides are believed to be eager to close the deal for Sanchez, who is yet to appear for United this season, but talks are thought to have stalled as Inter are unprepared to commit to Sanchez's high wages.

RAUL ARBOLEDA/GettyImages

According to The GuardianInter only want to pay Sanchez €3m per year, whereas United, who are happy to pay a proportion of the winger's wages, would prefer Inter to pay closer to €6m.

Talks between the two sides will resume on Monday, but it is thought that a conclusion is near and Sanchez could soon be set to reunite with former United teammate Romelu Lukaku in Serie A.

It has previously been suggested that Inter would pay Sanchez around €4m, and this may prove to be correct if the two sides agree to compromise on their initial demands.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

United are ready to allow Inter to pay the minority of the winger's wages in the hope that they will look to make the move permanent next summer. Talks over such a move are believed to have progressed well, with a future fee of between €12m and €15m being suggested.

The Red Devils are desperate to offload Sanchez and bring an end to his torrid 18 months with the club. He has managed just five goals in 45 appearances for the club, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has clearly tried to move on this season.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James have all featured heavily since the start of the campaign, with 17-year-old Mason Greenwood also being handed opportunities, and there does not look to be a place for an underperforming Sanchez.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Should he indeed depart, the Chilean will no doubt look back on his United career with regret, having previously starred for Arsenal in four goal-laden Premier League campaigns.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message