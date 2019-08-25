Nicolas Pépé Claims He Has Already Developed Strong Understanding With Arsenal Teammate

By 90Min
August 25, 2019

Arsenal's club-record signing Nicolas Pépé has revealed his belief that he has already developed a telepathic understanding with teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

The 24-year-old has been settling into life at the Emirates Stadium, having joined the club from Lille during the summer transfer window in a deal worth £72m.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Pepe made his first start for the club against Liverpool, and although Lacazette started the game on the substitutes bench, the Ivorian revealed prior to the game that his ability to speak French with the former Lyon striker and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could prove pivotal to success this season.

“There’s a lot of players who speak French here: Aubameyang and Lacazette who link up well," Pepe said, in quotes carried by the Metro.


“It’s certainly easier for me to play with French-speaking players. On the pitch, you can see that we look for and find each other. It will take some time because we don’t know each other yet, but little movements show us we can find one another quickly.

“Based on how it’s been in training with Laca. We’ve been able to find each other with our eyes shut.”

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Pepe has already made a strong impression, and became the first player in 50 Premier League matches to successfully dribble past colossal Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

He perhaps could, and should, have done better when racing through one-on-one against goalkeeper Adrian in the first half, but his tame effort - fired straight at the Spaniard - was palmed away when the game was still goalless.

Nevertheless, Pepe looked impressive on the whole and manager Unai Emery will be hoping that his dynamic trio can fire on all cylinders against arch-nemesis Tottenham next weekend, as well as firing his side to Champions League qualification this season.

