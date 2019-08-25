Colorado Rapids Name Former Player Robin Fraser as Head Coach

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 52-year-old Fraser has served as an assistant coach at Toronto FC since 2015.

By Associated Press
August 25, 2019

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have named former Major League Soccer player and longtime assistant Robin Fraser as their head coach.

Fraser steps in for Conor Casey, who's been the interim coach since the team fired Anthony Hudson in May. Colorado is 7-14-6 and at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Fraser's first match in charge will be Saturday at the New York Red Bulls.

Fraser was the fourth overall pick in the 1996 MLS player draft by the Los Angeles Galaxy. Over his career, Fraser suited up for the Galaxy, the Rapids and the Columbus Crew. He said in a statement Sunday he considers Colorado home because he's so familiar with the soccer community.

Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said Fraser has a ''deep knowledge of what it takes to be successful in MLS.''

