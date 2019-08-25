Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle: Twitter Reacts as the Lilywhites Fall to Shock Home Defeat

Newcastle United secured a surprise 1-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with new £40m forward Joelinton hitting the only goal of the game.

Earlier, Ben Stokes' marvellous innings at Headingley saved the England cricket team from a damaging defeat to Australia in the 3rd Ashes Test. It was incredible entertainment (for cricket standards) and some of those watching the game in north London were still thinking about a sensational century from Stokes...

The first noteworthy moment of the encounter came when Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin, sporting an outlandish hairdo, hobbled off with a suspected hamstring injury.

Soon after the Frenchman's departure, Spurs opened up their opponents with a surging run from Heung-min Son. As he entered the area, the South Korean was sent tumbling by a Fabian Schar lunge.

The referee said no, but of course VAR was consulted, the men upstairs also deeming Schar's challenge to have been clean. Let's just say it wasn't the tidiest challenge from Newcastle's centre-back...

If Spurs fans were surprised by the lack of a spot-kick, they would have been stunned by the sight of Joelinton wheeling away in celebration minutes later.

Found in acres of space by Christian Atsu, the £40m summer signing kept his cool and placed a low finish into the near corner - a precious lead for the Magpies!

📸 Joelinton gives Newcastle the lead at Tottenham... #NUFC pic.twitter.com/L9kcqnyb49 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 25, 2019

Brilliant finish from Joelinton. One in the eye for those writing him off after last week.... — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) August 25, 2019

It was a goal from Joelinton that showed class and poise, but not everyone was too impressed with it...

Actually, some viewers were more concerned by the porous nature of the Lilywhites' backline...

Half-time came and so did the boos, Lilywhites supporters letting their disappointment known. The Toon Army, meanwhile, were hailing the performances of their heroes, with Atsu the main recipient...

Spurs had their work cut out for them in the second period, Newcastle were brimming with confidence. Nevertheless, Match of the Day did their best to get the Magpies' nerves jangling...

Steve Bruce has lost only one of his last 19 #PL games when his side has scored first.



However, it came against Spurs in November 2014.



Live text & commentary 👉 https://t.co/GsLYehwH3K#TOTNEW #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/u2Iq8qBw6v — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 25, 2019

As much as Gary Lineker and his goons tried, Steve Bruce's boys held firm. They were certainly well-drilled as they defender a slender lead, though Spurs were hardly firing on all cylinders...

Spurs build up play so slow and laboured. Top 2 streets ahead of the rest then not much between then next 4. Possible even 6 or 7. — Alan Duncan (@aland_10) August 25, 2019

Lucas Moura should have levelled things as the second half wore on, but lashed a wild effort high over the bar from close-range.

The chance went begging and so did Tottenham's hopes of retaining their unbeaten record. However, there was a bit more VAR controversy before Spurs' misery was confirmed.

Harry Kane went down after Jamaal Lascelles tripped himself up to perform the perfect foul on the England international. It was an accident, ref! You can't penalise him! VAR believed he was innocent and that's all that mattered...

Lascelles on Kane there is near identifical to Kelly on Martial yesterday. VAR purports to be objective but is still so flawed. Too many decisions that should be overturned haven’t been three matchweeks into the season. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 25, 2019

Here's a stat that sums up the unlikely nature of this victory for the Toon...

Newcastle haven't won an away game against the top 6 since they came back into the Premier League!



Spurs: Hold my beer. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 25, 2019

Bravo Brucey, Bravo indeed!