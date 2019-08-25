Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle: Twitter Reacts as the Lilywhites Fall to Shock Home Defeat

By 90Min
August 25, 2019

Newcastle United secured a surprise 1-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with new £40m forward Joelinton hitting the only goal of the game. 

Earlier, Ben Stokes' marvellous innings at Headingley saved the England cricket team from a damaging defeat to Australia in the 3rd Ashes Test. It was incredible entertainment (for cricket standards) and some of those watching the game in north London were still thinking about a sensational century from Stokes...

The first noteworthy moment of the encounter came when Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin, sporting an outlandish hairdo, hobbled off with a suspected hamstring injury.

Soon after the Frenchman's departure, Spurs opened up their opponents with a surging run from Heung-min Son. As he entered the area, the South Korean was sent tumbling by a Fabian Schar lunge.

The referee said no, but of course VAR was consulted, the men upstairs also deeming Schar's challenge to have been clean. Let's just say it wasn't the tidiest challenge from Newcastle's centre-back...

If Spurs fans were surprised by the lack of a spot-kick, they would have been stunned by the sight of Joelinton wheeling away in celebration minutes later.

Found in acres of space by Christian Atsu, the £40m summer signing kept his cool and placed a low finish into the near corner - a precious lead for the Magpies!

It was a goal from Joelinton that showed class and poise, but not everyone was too impressed with it...

Actually, some viewers were more concerned by the porous nature of the Lilywhites' backline...

Half-time came and so did the boos, Lilywhites supporters letting their disappointment known. The Toon Army, meanwhile, were hailing the performances of their heroes, with Atsu the main recipient...

Spurs had their work cut out for them in the second period, Newcastle were brimming with confidence. Nevertheless, Match of the Day did their best to get the Magpies' nerves jangling...

As much as Gary Lineker and his goons tried, Steve Bruce's boys held firm. They were certainly well-drilled as they defender a slender lead, though Spurs were hardly firing on all cylinders...

Lucas Moura should have levelled things as the second half wore on, but lashed a wild effort high over the bar from close-range.

The chance went begging and so did Tottenham's hopes of retaining their unbeaten record. However, there was a bit more VAR controversy before Spurs' misery was confirmed.

Harry Kane went down after Jamaal Lascelles tripped himself up to perform the perfect foul on the England international. It was an accident, ref! You can't penalise him! VAR believed he was innocent and that's all that mattered...

Here's a stat that sums up the unlikely nature of this victory for the Toon...

Bravo Brucey, Bravo indeed!

