Transfer Rumours: Livakovic to Man Utd, Butland to Norwich, Fred to Fiorentina and More

The English transfer window might have long-since closed, but if you thought for a second that would stop the speculation surrounding Premier League clubs potential dealings from mounting, then you're as naive as Norwich's defensive line.

On top of all that, there's still almost a week left of the European window, so there is plenty of transfer nonsense to be getting on with.

Here's your daily roundup of everything you need to know.

Southampton and Tottenham Eyeing QPR Starlet

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Southampton have made recruiting young players the backbone of their transfer policy under Ralph Hasenhuttl so far, with the average age of their three summer recruits (no, we're not counting Danny Ings) just 21 years old.

And according to the Sun, it's another 21-year-old who could be their next arrival, as QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze - who has already made as many as 90 senior appearances in the Championship and League One despite his age - has been added to a list of January targets.

Tottenham are also believed to be interested, however, so this one won't come (wait for it) Eze (I'll get my coat) for the Saints.

Manchester United Want Croatian Star as David De Gea Replacement

JASPER JACOBS/GettyImages

Another Sun special for you lucky devils. The claim this time is that Manchester United are putting contingency plans in place for the potential departure of David De Gea, and see £20m-rated Dinamo Zagreb stopper Dominik Livakovic as a potential replacement.

The Spaniard has entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, and could seal a pre-contract move away as early as January if United fail to tie him down before then.

In that event, they would need a reasonably cheap alternative, and they have scouted 24-year-old Livakovic with a view to him being their man. The report also notes that Liverpool were interested in him as an understudy to Alisson, but were priced out of a deal and opted for Adrian instead.

Galatasaray to Offer Mohamed Elneny Arsenal Exit

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

In what may be the most predictable move in the history of transfers, Mohamed Elneny could be on the move to Galatasaray, with Unai Emery seeing no part for him in his plans.





Elneny made just 17 appearances for the Gunners last season, a large chunk of which coming during the early part of Arsenal's Europa League campaign. He has been left out of the squad for each of their opening three Premier League matches - with Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Dani Ceballos, Matteo Guendouzi and even the emerging Joe Willock all preferred for midfield places.

The Mirror say that Galatasaray have read the situation, and are prepared to sanction a move, as are Turkish rivals Fenerbahce. His wages have proved an issue so far, but it seems far from unlikely that a move will be concluded before the closure of the European window next week.

Norwich Interested in Jack Butland

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Remember Jack Butland? The one time England keeper, relegated from the Premier League with Stoke City back in May 2018 and stuck in Championship purgatory ever since?

Well he's started the season terribly, with the Potters taking just a single point from their opening five matches, but is still being priced out of an exit by Stoke, who the Sun say are demanding £25m for his signature.

Norwich are reportedly prepared to pay as much as £15m, so it remains to be seen if their dismal form keeps up until January and forces the Championship side into selling for a reduced price.

Fiorentina Identify Fred as Midfield Target

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Serie A side Fiorentina are reported in Italy to be keen on out-of-favour Manchester United star Fred, as they look to add to their midfield options in the final week of the transfer window.

The Brazilian joined United for over £50m last summer, but he is yet to nail down a first team place, and hasn't featured at all for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side so far this season.

As per Calcio Mercato, Fiorentina see the former Shakhtar man as the 'perfect fit' and could test United's dwindling resolve in the next week or so.