Twitter Reacts as Antoine Griezmann Inspires Barcelona to Win in Lionel Messi's Absence

By 90Min
August 25, 2019

Barcelona bounced back from their shock opening day defeat in style to win their first game of the season, as they beat Real Betis 5-2 on Sunday night.

After being humiliated on the opening night in a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Club, Ernesto Valverde's side were desperate for their first win of the season. In their first game of the new campaign at the Camp Nou, and without star players Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the reigning champions didn't disappoint.

Barcelona had chance after chance in the opening 15 minutes, but found themselves behind in the blink of an eye. Real Betis went up the other end, and Nabil Fekir picked up the ball and placed it into the bottom corner to give the Verdiblancos a shock lead at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona kept pushing as they searched for a way back into the game, but they couldn't hit the target. The Blaugrana eventually levelled just before half-time, as Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for his new club to equalise and bring Barca back into the game.

Griezmann secured his brace four minutes into the second half, this time with an even more delightful finish. The Barca striker got the ball on the edge of the box, and curled it into the far corner to turn it around for the reigning champions within a matter of minutes.

After Griezmann scored his first goal for Barcelona, youngster Carles Perez followed suit soon after with a nice driven finish. Having missed a few chances earlier, Perez swept his effort into the bottom corner to put Barca in cruise control.

Minutes later and the three points were sealed for the Catalan side, with full-back Jordi Alba getting in on the action. Sergio Busquets played a killer pass into the box, and Alba passed it into the net to all but wrap up the win for Barcelona.

Arturo Vidal then made it five for Barca after coming off the bench, smashing his effort home. However Loren Moron then responded with an absolute screamer, smashing the ball into the top corner giving Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal no chance whatsoever.

Barcelona travel across to Osasuna next Saturday, while Real Betis welcome Leganes to the Benito Villamarin on the same day.

