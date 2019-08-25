Twitter Reacts as Antoine Griezmann Inspires Barcelona to Win in Lionel Messi's Absence

Barcelona bounced back from their shock opening day defeat in style to win their first game of the season, as they beat Real Betis 5-2 on Sunday night.

After being humiliated on the opening night in a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Club, Ernesto Valverde's side were desperate for their first win of the season. In their first game of the new campaign at the Camp Nou, and without star players Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the reigning champions didn't disappoint.



Barcelona had chance after chance in the opening 15 minutes, but found themselves behind in the blink of an eye. Real Betis went up the other end, and Nabil Fekir picked up the ball and placed it into the bottom corner to give the Verdiblancos a shock lead at the Camp Nou.



Talk about a sucker punch, that goal from Fekir coming out of absolutely no where, Barça have been in control but have nothing to show for it so far — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 25, 2019

Nabil Fekir! Whao! What a player..... — Azubike Osumili (@azuosumili) August 25, 2019

Barcelona kept pushing as they searched for a way back into the game, but they couldn't hit the target. The Blaugrana eventually levelled just before half-time, as Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for his new club to equalise and bring Barca back into the game.



Griezmann!!!! What a first goal!! VAMOSS — Sandeep Pendyala (@_SoapMacTavish_) August 25, 2019

That was lovely movement from Griezmann and a nice finish as well. He left the CB for dead. — W 🔴⚪️ / 🇹🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Wayne_Writes) August 25, 2019

Griezmann to the rescue — Ali 🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) August 25, 2019

Griezmann secured his brace four minutes into the second half, this time with an even more delightful finish. The Barca striker got the ball on the edge of the box, and curled it into the far corner to turn it around for the reigning champions within a matter of minutes.



No Messi? No Suarez? No problem. Antoine Griezmann steps up with a wonderful brace, great start to life at the Camp Nou — Nischal (@NischalCFC) August 25, 2019

Brilliant finish Griezman — Shayan (@FinallyChels) August 25, 2019

After Griezmann scored his first goal for Barcelona, youngster Carles Perez followed suit soon after with a nice driven finish. Having missed a few chances earlier, Perez swept his effort into the bottom corner to put Barca in cruise control.



Great goal from Carles Pérez. First touch to give himself space and beat the defender, then passed into the net. #FCBBET — James Nalton (@JDNalton) August 25, 2019

This kid is good. Carles Perez 👏🏻👏🏻 #BarcaBetis — 🤙🏻 (@Scorpion_Dar) August 25, 2019

Perez is soo energetic 🔥 — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 25, 2019

Happy for Carles Perez. Deserved that goal, worked hard from the beginning of the match and didn’t let his mistakes get to his head, kept trying and was rewarded. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 25, 2019

Minutes later and the three points were sealed for the Catalan side, with full-back Jordi Alba getting in on the action. Sergio Busquets played a killer pass into the box, and Alba passed it into the net to all but wrap up the win for Barcelona.



GOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL ALBA 4-1! — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 25, 2019

GOAL! Barcelona 4-1 Real Betis



Carlos Perez and then Jordi Alba score in the space of four minutes. Game over? #FCBBET pic.twitter.com/2DBB8zByu4 — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2019

Jordi Alba is one of the most effective players in world football. Still underrated. https://t.co/YLoE7XsVTe — Deb Hughes (@debhughes15) August 25, 2019

There is only one other left back who can rival Jordi Alba and that's Alaba. Jordi is priceless. #BarcaBetis — •CHIEF PRIEST• (@blacc_kol) August 25, 2019

Arturo Vidal then made it five for Barca after coming off the bench, smashing his effort home. However Loren Moron then responded with an absolute screamer, smashing the ball into the top corner giving Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal no chance whatsoever.



I love a bit of Arturo Vidal! 5-1! Griezmann with the assist #FCBlive — FCBarcelonaweb (@fcbarcelonaweb) August 25, 2019

I don’t care if it’s 5-2. If I scored a goal like Loren Moron’s I’d be swirling my shirt around my head. — Jon Driscoll (@DriscollFC) August 25, 2019

Barcelona travel across to Osasuna next Saturday, while Real Betis welcome Leganes to the Benito Villamarin on the same day.