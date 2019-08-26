U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd has continued to receive inquiries about playing in the NFL, and one team went as far to offer to put her on the roster for the next game, her trainer James Galanis told Fox Sports' Martin Rogers on Monday.

This comes after a video of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal on a visit to an Eagles training session last week went viral.

Galanis did not name the team, but each of the 32 NFL teams concludes their preseasons Thursday.

"Today, she got another call from another NFL team," Galanis told Rogers. "The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next (game). They were willing to put her on the roster."

Galanis continued: "She was told (she could) play on Thursday, the NFL game, but she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict."

The USWNT plays Portugal on Thursday in a friendly.

Galanis said Lloyd likely wouldn't hop in immediately and would need a little bit of training time, but he did say: "Things have escalated and it is real."

Last week, Lloyd told SI TV's Planet Futbol TV that she "definitely got some inquiries" and that "anything is possible" when asked about interest from NFL teams.

Have the @Eagles signed a new kicker? Not exactly, but world champion soccer player @CarliLloyd stopped by the Birds' practice and showed off her leg with some impressive field goals. More coverage from camp --> https://t.co/W0jcOtic9G pic.twitter.com/sEgOMupWRb — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 20, 2019

"There's been some interesting chatter about it," Lloyd said on Planet Futbol TV. "I think anything is possible. It's been really interesting because for me, I'm just an athlete, I'm a competitor. But for so many other people, I think they're starting to think will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point. And I think we're kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and just women empowerment so you're kind of being in the crosshairs of that. I've definitely got some inquiries, I've definitely got some people talking. Anything is possible but right now, I'm strictly a soccer player and we'll see what the future holds."

Lloyd is a two-time World Cup champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time FIFA Player of the Year.