Frank Lampard Calls on France to Leave N'Golo Kante Out of Squad Amid Injury Concerns

By 90Min
August 26, 2019

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has called on Didier Deschamps and the French Football Federation to leave N'Golo Kante out of the squad for the upcoming international break, as the midfielder continues his recovery from injury. 

It has been a rocky start to the season for the 28-year-old, who spent much of pre-season on the sidelines after picking up an injury in the Europa League final. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He was a substitute for the season opener with Manchester United, and after returning to the starting XI days later to face Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup, he featured for 90 minutes against Leicester before another injury, this time to his ankle, forced him out of the 3-2 victory over Norwich.

He is unlikely to start against Sheffield United this weekend, and with France facing a double-header with Albania and Andorra over the following week, Lampard has called on Kante's national team to sanction a recovery period and leave him out of the squad. 

"It's a difficult one. He has had four years of constantly playing," Lampard said following the Norwich game, as quoted by Goal. "[The] injury from the Europa League final has affected his pre-season. Then he hurt himself against Man United.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We're trying to get him through it. Today was too painful. The international break will be great for him to get the injury right. It would be great for everybody [if Kante stays] because he’s been playing game after game after game."

The Blues picked up their first win of the season in Kante's absence on Saturday, but will be fully aware of his influence, and as such hopeful that a break can see him come back at 100% for the trip to Wolves on 14 September. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message