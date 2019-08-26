Jurgen Klopp Hints at When He Will Leave Liverpool & What He Plans to Do Next

Jurgen Klopp appears to have suggested that he will leave Liverpool once his current contract expires in 2022.





The German manager's current contract at Liverpool runs for a little under another three years, and if completed would take his Anfield tenure close to seven years - a similar amount of time he spent as a manager at both of his previous clubs (Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund).

Earlier this year, Klopp appeared to shun talk of a contract extension at Liverpool with reports suggesting he would take a sabbatical once his time at the club ended before deciding his next career move.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

When asked directly if he was planning to take a sabbatical after Liverpool, Klopp told German magazine Kicker: "It looks like it. Who can now say if he can give it his all in three years' time?

"If I decide for myself that I can't go on anymore, I'll take a break and in that year I'd have to make a definite decision [over my career]."



What's not clear is whether Klopp was referring to taking a break after his current contract expires in 2022, or more generally after leaving Liverpool at an unspecified time in the future.

He continued: "I have absolute energy, but I have one problem; I can't do 'a little bit.' I can only do 'all or nothing.'

"But the chances are very high that my energy levels will go up again [after a year's break], and that I can then do the job the way I want to."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Klopp won his first silverware with Liverpool in June, lifting the Champions League, while ending a five-year streak without lifting a trophy despite obvious on-field progress.

After winning Europe's top club prize in June, reports claimed Liverpool would offer the former Dortmund manager an €11m-a-year extension. However, Klopp publicly insisted there was 'no need' for a renewal currently.