Kevin De Bruyne's Importance to Manchester City Highlighted by Record Breaking Achievement

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne endured a nightmare 2018/19 campaign personally, but it's fair to say he's back with an almighty bang.

The 28-year-old played just 968 minutes of top-flight football last season after struggling to overcome knee ligament trouble but showed glimpses of what City had been missing during the rampant 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford in May.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Now, De Bruyne is fighting fit and is back doing what he does best for Pep Guardiola's side - carving out chances and laying on assists.

In his three Premier League appearances, this season, De Bruyne has already laid out on four goals and was responsible for laying on Sergio Aguero's opener at Bournemouth this past weekend.

In doing so, stats provided by Opta show that the Belgian racked up his 50th Premier League assist in just his 123rd appearance, reaching the tally in the fewest number of games in the competition’s history.

Known for his versatility and pinpoint delivery with both feet, it's perhaps no surprise to learn that De Bruyne has reached the landmark quicker than any other player in Premier League history. He is, after all, playing alongside the supremely gifted David Silva, who himself was making his 400th appearance for City at the Vitality Stadium.

The Spaniard was at his mercurial best alongside De Bruyne, and together they helped inspire City to a relatively comfortable 3-1 win - closing the gap to early league leaders Liverpool to just two points.

City, and De Bruyne, will be hoping his fitness issues are now a thing of the past, and both parties will be hoping that he can surpass his best ever season in terms of assists - which came during the 2016/17 season when he laid on 21 goals for his teammates.