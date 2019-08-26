Paris Saint-Germain forward-pairing Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe will be out of action for three and four weeks respectively.

Teenager Mbappe was taken off during the side's 4-0 thrashing of Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday with a hamstring injury, while his Uruguayan counterpart damaged his right ankle in the same fixture.

Teammate Abdou Diallo was also unable to finish the game, though the defender is unlikely to miss any matches.

Cavani lasted just 14 minutes of the clash in the French capital and was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who would go on to hit a double in the win.

In an official statement on their website, PSG made clear that Mbappe could return ahead of schedule if his rehab goes well.

The World Cup winner was substituted with the score at 2-0, Choupo-Moting and a Mathieu Goncalves own-goal finally ending the visitors' resistance as the second half got underway.

Victory was wrapped up with a quarter of an hour remaining as the Premier League flop grabbed his second of the evening, Marquinhos getting on the scoresheet in the closing stages to add the cherry on top.

That result leaves the Parisians on six points after three matches, league leaders Rennes having defeated them 2-1 the week before the meeting with Toulouse.

The losses of Cavani and Mbappe have left coach Thomas Tuchel with a decidedly bare looking frontline, with fellow forward Neymar still in talks over a sensational switch to La Liga.

Barcelona and fierce rivals Real Madrid are both keen on bringing the Brazilian back to Spain, where he previously spent four seasons as a Blaugrana player.