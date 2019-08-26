Steve Mounie Considering Huddersfield Departure Amid Schalke & Besiktas Interest

By 90Min
August 26, 2019

Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie looks set for a move away from the club, although the destination of his transfer is still undecided.

The Benin striker hasn't featured in the Terriers' last two match day squads, and with interest from his former boss David Wagner gaining pace, a move to Schalke could be on the cards.

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

According to The Examiner Live, Besiktas have already confirmed their interest in the 24-year-old but a switch to the Bundesliga that would reunite Mounie and his former manager could be more appealing.

Wagner brought Mounie to Huddersfield for £11.5m back in 2017 and is once again on the look out for striking options, after he saw his side suffer a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at the weekend.

It was under the German's supervision that he was able to score seven Premier League goals in his debut season. However, he has since struggled to replicate that form and has increasingly found himself on the sidelines.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Huddersfield currently have both Frazier Campbell returning to full fitness and Josh Koroma forcing himself into the first team, leaving little space for Mounie in interim manager Mark Hudson's plans.

The Terriers have had a tough time on their return to the Championship - failing to win any of their first five matches - and while Mounie could be the answer to their goalscoring problems, it seems he is on his way out of Yorkshire.

Yet, the question remains of where the destination of the transfer will be. With Turkish news outlet Milliyet reporting that Besiktas' club president Fikret Orman is ready to open talks with the Terriers a move to Turkey is on the cards.

George Wood/GettyImages

However, with the continental transfer window still open, and late interest coming from Wagner's Schalke, there are no guarantees on where Mounie will be playing his football next season.

