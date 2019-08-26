Victor Wanyama to Make Decision on Tottenham Exit This Week as Club Brugge Table Five-Year Deal

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama will make a decision on a proposed move to Club Brugge depending on their fortunes in the Champions League this week, as the Kenyan edges ever closer to an exit from the Premier League club.

Wanyama spent much of last season on the sidelines with injury, but despite a brief renaissance in which he appeared regularly at the back end of the campaign, it has long seemed as if his days at the club are numbered.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Such suspicions were compounded during the summer when the arrivals of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni Lo Celso pushed him out of the first team picture altogether, and he is yet to make the senior squad this season as he enters the penultimate year of his deal.

According to the Scottish Sun, Club Brugge have offered him a way out, in the form of a five-year deal that would make him the highest earner in the club's history on £65,000 per week.

With Spurs seemingly having already accepted a £13.5m offer from the Belgian side, the deal now hinges on Wanyama, who is reportedly waiting until his potential new suitors have qualified for the Champions League.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

They face Austrian side LASK in the second leg of the playoff round in Bruges, and having won 1-0 in the first leg away from home, it would come as a major surprise to see them crash out.

Should they make it through as expected, it seems likely this one will be announced before the north London derby on Sunday.