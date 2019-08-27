Football Manager 2020 Trailer Released Ahead of Full Launch in Early November

Football Manager 2020 will be released by Sports Interactive and Sega in early November, with the first trailer for the latest edition of the hugely popular game available to watch now.





The first details of the new game’s key features will be announced in mid-September via the official Football Manager website and social media channels.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Fans will be able to ‘prove their opinion means more than most’ as they take control and call the shots at their favourite club, making every decision of a real-life manager.

Available for PC and Mac, Football Manager 2020 will also be available on Google Stadia for the first time in the series’ history and will be the fastest way to experience the new game.

Miles Jacobson, Studio Director of Sports Interactive, says “Football Manager on Stadia includes technology that is only available on that platform, utilising the power of the cloud and Google’s data centres to ensure that more matches can be processed in parallel utilising spare bandwidth across the whole system.

“This means you can have more leagues loaded into your save, or just go for a faster experience by keeping the amount of leagues the same, but having the matches process quicker than you can on any other platform.”

Football Manager 2020 will be available for PC, Mac and Stadia; Football Manager 2020 Touch will be on PC, Mac, iOS and Android; with Football Manager 2020 Mobile on iOS and Android. All three versions will be released simultaneously in early November 2019 on an exact date yet to be confirmed. Football Manager 2020 Touch for Nintendo Switch will follow in late November.

Fans who pre-purchase Football Manager 2020 (for PC and Mac), from a SEGA approved digital retailer (or pre-order from a participating physical retailer) will receive a 10% discount.

Additionally, those who pre-purchase through a SEGA approved digital retailer will be able to get their managerial careers underway early through a fully-playable Beta version, which will be available roughly two weeks prior to the official street date (single player careers started in the Beta can be carried across to the full game).





The pre-release Beta will not be available on Stadia.