Gary Neville Suggests Man Utd Consider Selling Old Trafford Naming Rights

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has called on the club to consider selling the naming rights for Old Trafford, but only if it opens the door for fans to buy cheaper tickets to the stadium.

In terms of season ticket prices, Manchester United rank as the fifth most expensive among the rest of the teams in the Premier League, sitting behind only Liverpool as the dearest team outside of London.

Former United defender Neville wants to see local supporters offered a better chance of accessing tickets to see the club, and he's suggested that selling Old Trafford's naming rights could see tickets fall as low as £10.

"The Glazer family, and to be fair, they’ve said it for correct reasons, have said that they’ll never put naming rights on Old Trafford, the brand of Old Trafford," Neville told Stan Collymore's The Last Word podcast.

"On the understanding that all of the money generated - £800m over ten years - would mean that the whole of the Stratford end would be £10 or £12 to get in, and a proportion of those tickets would go to young people.

"To be fair, it’s the first time I’ve made that suggestion, but I’ve thought it for many, many years.

"You would consult with the fans, you’ve sold sponsorships in every other area of the club. Old Trafford is an iconic stadium in name. I’ll never change calling it Old Trafford.

"But for the sake of it, let’s say you sponsor it for £80m-a-year, and you call it ‘Stan Collymore’s Old Trafford’, I was trying to think of a company name then, but let’s call it ‘Stan Collymore’s Old Trafford’, or the ‘Jamie Carragher Arena’, it would subsidise ticket prices for ten years and it would be wonderful.

"It would allow the communities of Stretford, Salford, Broughton, of Ordsall, to get into Old Trafford for the price of a Costa Coffee."