Lucas Moura Determined to Beat Arsenal to Prove That Tottenham Are Stronger Than Ever

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura has set his sights on beating Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday as the club look to get their faltering season back on track.

After suffering their first defeat of the season last weekend against Newcastle, Tottenham already find themselves five points behind early pace-setters Liverpool.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The Premier League form table makes grim reading for Tottenham fans, with Mauricio Pochettino's side 18th out of 20 on points gained over the last 15 games.

However, Moura is remaining positive and has challenged his side to bounce back by earning their first league win at the Emirates Stadium in nine years.

"We lost against Newcastle but I am sure we have the quality to go to Arsenal and come back with three points. I think we are stronger now (than in previous years). I am sure we can go anywhere and win games", he told Standard Sport.

Arsenal also succumbed to their first defeat of the campaign when they lost 3-1 at Liverpool on Saturday evening. New signing David Luiz, a former teammate of Moura's at Paris Saint-Germain, was directly at fault for two of the goals, but Moura has backed his fellow Brazilian to respond to the criticism that he has faced, and does not expect Luiz to dwell on his mistakes heading into this weekend's derby.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"David is a very experienced player and knows how to go through this situation (being blamed for Liverpool defeat). He will be stronger very soon."