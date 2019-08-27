Neymar Latest: Barcelona Make 'Progress' After Talks With PSG But No Agreement (Yet)

Barcelona are believed to be making 'progress' in talks with Paris Saint-Germain as they continue to explore the possibility of re-signing Neymar this summer, although an official offer still hasn't been made for the Brazil international.

Through the most recent round of updates in the transfer saga, Barcelona were claimed to have increased their informal offer for Neymar, while the 27-year-old stressed to Paris Saint-Germain that he was only interested in returning to Camp Nou - all but ending links with Real Madrid.

With talks still ongoing between the two clubs, Sky Sports claims that Barcelona are making 'progress' even though they still haven't made an official offer to re-sign Neymar before the summer transfer window deadline.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Sport and RAC1 journalist Gerard Romero add that an agreement during talks still hasn't been reached, while the latter also claims that Paris Saint-Germain are starting to soften over their asking price.

Originally the Ligue 1 champions were looking to recoup as much of the world record €222m fee as possible, but Romero claims that Paris Saint-Germain have lowered their asking price.

A fee between €170-180m has been speculated, with the most likely way for Barcelona to re-sign Neymar being a season-long loan which includes an obligation to buy the Brazil international in 2020.

Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau has been in Paris to hold face-to-face talks with Paris Saint-Germain general manager Jean-Claude Blanc and sporting director Leonardo.

Negotiations will continue this week as PSG continue to try and offload Neymar before the transfer window closes on 2 September.

But as things stand there is still nothing concrete that suggests Neymar will be able to complete a move back to Catalonia, even though he's now deemed to be surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.