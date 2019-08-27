PSG Demand Barcelona Offer Both Ousmane Dembele & Nelson Semedo in Swap Deal for Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have demanded that Barcelona pay €100m plus both Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo if they want to sign Neymar this summer.

The Blaugrana have long been linked with the wantaway Brazilian, but the cost of the deal has forced them to consider a number of player-plus-cash swap deals.

PSG have been reluctant to do business with Barcelona as a result of the frosty relationship between the two clubs, and Le Parisien state the French side will not back down and have hit Barcelona with huge demands.

The Ligue 1 side want permanent deals for both Dembele and Semedo, on top of a €100m fee, but they know the Blaugrana will likely refuse. PSG would certainly be happy to sanction that deal, but they would be just as happy to keep Neymar going forward.

According to Le Monde (via Mundo Deportivo), PSG want Neymar to commit to one more year in Paris. If he does so, they would be prepared to consider selling him to Barcelona next summer.

Barcelona want him now, but AS add that the aforementioned players are the only two which Barcelona are prepared to offer. They have already offloaded Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich, so they are not left with many high-profile players who could tempt PSG into selling.

However, even with their lack of alternatives, Barcelona are expected to reject PSG's latest proposal, and instead return with a fresh offer to take Neymar on loan for the remainder of the season.

They want an obligation to buy him for €170m, and they are also happy to allow Dembele to head to Paris on loan. The Frenchman himself is not thought to be keen on the move, and it appears that PSG would only want him on a permanent basis.

Barcelona are working to convince Dembele that a temporary switch to Parc des Princes would be best for his career if Neymar joins, but it all could be in vain if PSG refuse their offer of a loan deal.

With the two sides still a long way away from reaching a compromise, Neymar is thought to be prepared to remain in Paris for at least one more season, in the hope that Barcelona would be able to submit a better offer next summer.