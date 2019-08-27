Tiemoue Bakayoko Nearing Monaco Loan After Chelsea Finally Agree to Move

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is finally closing in on a loan move to Monaco after the Blues accepted that there are no other suitors for the Frenchman.

Bakayoko failed to impress Frank Lampard in pre-season and is believed to have been made available for transfer but, with the summer transfer window nearing an end, he still remains at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had hoped to find a permanent move for Bakayoko, or at least send him on loan to a side playing Champions League football. However, no offers have arrived, and RMC Sport (via Get French Football News) state that Chelsea are now prepared to do business with Monaco.

Atsushi Tomura/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain were thought to be keen, so Chelsea were likely waiting for a substantial offer from them, but the Ligue 1 champions ultimately declined to make an offer after sealing a deal to sign Idrissa Gueye from Everton.

Talks with Monaco are ongoing, although it is believed that Bakayoko is not even their primary target. AC Milan's Franck Kessie is highest on their wish list, but the Ivorian's high wage demands have forced them to consider other options.

Bakayoko has quickly emerged as an alternative, and it is thought the midfielder would be keen on a return to Monaco, with whom he emerged as one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe.

He was part of the side who stunned PSG to win the 2016/17 Ligue 1 title, whilst he also helped steer Monaco to the Champions League semi-final that year. He was in fantastic form that campaign, prompting Chelsea to spend £40m to sign him that summer.

However, an abysmal debut campaign saw Bakayoko quickly loaned out to Milan, and there appears to be no way back for the underperforming Frenchman.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The likes of Jorginho, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante have all impressed this season, whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also close to returning from his Achilles injury.

Lampard has plenty of options at his disposal, so there appears to be no place for Bakayoko at Stamford Bridge anymore.