Carabao Cup Team News: Lincoln City vs Everton - Confirmed Toffees Lineup

Lincoln City and Everton have met in one previous League Cup tie, with Everton progressing 8-5 on aggregate after two victories over two legs in the second round in the 1993/94 season.

The last meeting between Lincoln and Everton was in the FA Cup third round last season, a 2-1 win for the Toffees at Goodison Park.

⚠️ TEAM NEWS IS IN! ⚠️



5️⃣ changes

4️⃣ full debuts

5️⃣ changes

4️⃣ full debuts

✅ Sidibe, Delph, Iwobi & Kean start!

Lincoln are looking to reach the League Cup third round for the first time since the 1996/97 campaign.

Everton have lost only two of their last 19 away League Cup games against sides from a lower division (W10 D7 L2), losing to York City in September 1996 and Leeds United in September 2012.

Lincoln last faced a Premier League opponent in September 2005, losing 5-4 in extra-time to Fulham in the second round at Craven Cottage in a game that saw nine different scorers.