Carabao Cup Team News: Newcastle vs Leicester - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
August 28, 2019

This is the 125th meeting between Newcastle and Leicester in all competitions but their first in the League Cup. 

Leicester City have won their last three away matches against Newcastle – all in the Premier League – scoring eight goals across those victories. 

Newcastle have lost their last two League Cup matches, both against Nottingham Forest; they haven’t lost three consecutively since October 1981. 

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers won all 24 of his domestic cup matches during his time in charge of Celtic – he has won 19 of his 37 English domestic cup games (W19 D5 L13). 

Newcastle have been eliminated from their last four home League Cup ties against fellow Premier League opponents.

For all the latest news surrounding this fixture, click here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message