Carabao Cup Team News: Newcastle vs Leicester - Confirmed Lineups

This is the 125th meeting between Newcastle and Leicester in all competitions but their first in the League Cup.

Leicester City have won their last three away matches against Newcastle – all in the Premier League – scoring eight goals across those victories.

TEAM NEWS



Here's the Newcastle United starting 11 for tonight's @Carabao_Cup tie against @LCFC at St. James' Park. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/cGC0JMEeCZ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 28, 2019

Newcastle have lost their last two League Cup matches, both against Nottingham Forest; they haven’t lost three consecutively since October 1981.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers won all 24 of his domestic cup matches during his time in charge of Celtic – he has won 19 of his 37 English domestic cup games (W19 D5 L13).

🚨 Team news is in 🚨



Here's how the Foxes line up for #NewLei 👥 — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 28, 2019

Newcastle have been eliminated from their last four home League Cup ties against fellow Premier League opponents.

