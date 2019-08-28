Gerard Pique & Arturo Vidal Bring in Almost €500,000 in Poker Tournament Following Betis Win

By 90Min
August 28, 2019

Barcelona teammates Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal were simply not content with three points at the weekend.

After beating Real Betis 5-2 in an entertaining game on Sunday night - there was glitter and everything - the pair were seen taking on the best and brightest of the Poker world, and there were more W's to be had.

As reported by Marca, Pique and Vidal competed in the Single-Day High Roller contest at the Casino of Barcelona, and both went home with heavier pockets than they'd come in with.

The Spanish defender - who made his 500th appearance in a Blaugrana shirt in the win against Betis - finished an incredible second overall, earning himself a tasty profit of €352,950.

Meanwhile, the Chilean midfielder - who didn't have such a bad day on the pitch either, sealing the victory with the fifth and final goal - brought home €134,460 of his own. 

In total, that meant that the Barça players left the Casino with a whopping €487,410 to their names, which is quite the haul.

After losing their La Liga opener to Athletic Club - courtesy of an incredible bicycle kick from 38-year-old Aritz Aduriz - Barça are now ninth in the table following that first win against the Sevillan side.

Their next clash is against freshly promoted Osasuna, who are one place above them in the table. Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are the only sides with 100% records so far. 

