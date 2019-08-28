Liverpool Listed in Trio of Clubs Timo Werner Would Sign for Despite Penning New RB Leipzig Deal

Timo Werner would only be interested in joining one of either Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona, despite having just penned a new four-year deal with RB Leipzig.

The German forward had been linked with a move away from the club for a number of seasons, with the freshest suggestions being that he would leave on a free transfer next summer by running down the final year of his contract.

Timo Werner would only leave Germany for a club like Barcelona, Liverpool, or Real Madrid, according to Sport Bild. #RBL #Barca #LFC #Real — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) August 28, 2019

Instead, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool linked, Werner signed a new deal on Sunday that sees him tied down at the Red Bull Arena until 2023. Interestingly, while his new contract appeared on the surface to signal a long-term stay in Saxony, it also included a release clause of just €30m.

Such a small amount for a full Germany international would seemingly give most clubs in Europe the chance to sign the 23-year-old. However, Sport Bild, via journalist Ronan Murphy, have claimed the striker would only be interested in a move away from the club to the aforementioned trio.

That said, the wording of 'a club like' Barça, Liverpool and Madrid would widen the scope for other potential suitors, possibly leaving other clubs to play their hands in the coming windows.

In spite of signing a new deal at the club he joined in 2016, reports emerged that Werner had initially reached an agreement over personal terms with Bayern just prior to the announcement. What stopped the move taking place was Die Roten's laid-back approach, which supposedly allowed RB Leipzig to swoop in with fresh terms.

Regardless of the new contract though, the report added there is still every possibility the forward may link up with the league champions the coming summer, despite not being mentioned in the trio listed by Sport Bild.

Werner got his current Bundesliga off to a flying start, netting two goals in as many outings as RB Leipzig secured early wins over Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt to sit joint top of the table.