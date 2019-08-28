Ousmane Dembele's Agent: 'No Chance He Leaves' Barcelona

Dembele has been mentioned as a potential part of a deal that would bring Neymar back to Barcelona from PSG, but he doesn't want to go.

By 90Min
August 28, 2019

Ousmane Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko has categorically denied claims that his client could leave Barcelona this summer, rubbishing reports that the Frenchman is looking to depart Spain in favor of a return to his homeland.

The forward's future has been one of the many names linked with a move away this transfer window, with the 22-year-old struggling with fitness and disciplinary issues ever since making his £112m move from Borussia Dortmund two years ago.

Fresh reports suggesting the player could be ousted from Barça as makeweight to bring Neymar back to the club have arose in recent weeks, as La Blaugrana seek every possible outlay to be reunited with the Brazilian.

One such deal involved Dembele heading to Paris Saint-Germain along with Nelson Semedo and €100m. However, his agent has dismissed those claims and instead insisted the winger is devoted to remaining in Catalonia and fighting for his place in the side.

“Ousmane stays at Barcelona, 100%. No chance he leaves. He wants to and will succeed at Barcelona," he told TF1, via GFFN.

With Neymar's move to La Liga's champions growing bleaker by the day, it indicated that Dembele would be set for another season at the Camp Nou anyway, although the latest from his agent clearly indicates his client had no intention of leaving the club in the first place.

Currently injured, Dembele found himself in hot water with his employers after it was revealed the player traveled away to visit family fully aware he was injured, information he failed to disclose to Ernesto Valverde's side. His hamstring injury is set to keep him sidelined for five weeks, having pulled up in his only La Liga outing so far this season.

In total, repeated injuries have limited the Frenchman to just 66 appearances for this club, during which time he's netted 18 goals in all competitions.

