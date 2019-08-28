Paul Merson Predicts Thumping Win for Arsenal in Upcoming North London Derby

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson expects his old club to pile on the misery for their north London rivals Tottenham when the two sides face each another on Sunday.

Spurs slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Newcastle last weekend, continuing a dreadful run of form that has seen them win just four of their last 15 league games dating back to the end of last season.

Arsenal also suffered their first loss of the season when they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on Saturday, but Merson is less concerned by that result and is tipping the Gunners to bounce back this weekend with a dominant victory.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“I think Arsenal will win quite comfortably, 4-1. I think they’ll rip them to shreds. I think Tottenham are struggling at the moment", Merson told Sky Sports.





Explaining his prediction, Merson pointed to the apparent unrest at Tottenham which has seen some of their key players in recent seasons left out in the opening weeks of the 2019/20 campaign.

Christian Eriksen has started just one of Tottenham's first three games amid speculation of a move away from the club, with reports indicating the Danish playmaker is unwilling to extend his contract beyond his current deal which expires next summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Meanwhile, experienced defender Jan Vertonghen is yet to play a minute this season, and Merson expects the Belgian centre back to miss out once more this weekend, with Davinson Sanchez getting the nod to counteract the pace of Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He added: "I'm not sure Vertonghen will play. I think there's more to it than meets the eye there. I think he'll [Mauricio Pochettino] play Sanchez because of his pace anyway. I don't think Vertonghen will be able to live with Aubameyang's pace."